Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $97.46 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 778,480,356 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 778,433,356.2084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00313457 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $251.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

