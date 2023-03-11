Lisa Checchio Sells 6,000 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE WH traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 816,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 32.82%.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

