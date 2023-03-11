Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Announces Earnings Results

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 1,969,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,017. The company has a market cap of $27.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.03. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Lipocine

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPCN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

