Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $341.54 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.73%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

