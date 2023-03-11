LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Kevin Michael Mullins Sells 122,295 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 122,295 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $748,445.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,654,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,605,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 662,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,558. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.25.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
