Lido DAO Price Tops $2.27 on Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $238.20 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00011018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,360,755 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

Lido DAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

