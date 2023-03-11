Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $196.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

