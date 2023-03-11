Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $152.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

