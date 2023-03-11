Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, an increase of 793.2% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 217,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,738. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1,260.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 530,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 491,099 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

