Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, an increase of 793.2% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ASG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 217,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,738. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Further Reading
