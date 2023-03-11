Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXGet Rating) dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 18,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 22,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 2,044.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEXX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. 11.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

