Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 18,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 22,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 7.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 2,044.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.
