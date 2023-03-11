Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 18,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 22,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 2,044.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEXX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. 11.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.