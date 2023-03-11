Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.43.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.32.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 100.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

