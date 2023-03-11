Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Update

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the February 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance
Shares of LEAI remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. Legacy Education Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.
About Legacy Education Alliance
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Education Alliance (LEAI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.