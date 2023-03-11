Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Update

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the February 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of LEAI remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. Legacy Education Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

