Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino Sells 10,064 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,064 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $751,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,397 shares in the company, valued at $53,738,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Mary Anne Heino sold 12,189 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $892,722.36.

On Friday, March 3rd, Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

