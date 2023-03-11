L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Lessened by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.37. 869,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,653. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

