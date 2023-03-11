Kujira (KUJI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $47.52 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Kujira has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $47.52 million and approximately $449,366.27 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.46972672 USD and is up 6.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $395,641.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

