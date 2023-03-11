KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Trading Up 0.1%

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $31.06. Approximately 9 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

