Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an add rating and a $8.94 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KOS. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.63.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.