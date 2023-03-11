Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. Korn Ferry also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.67.

NYSE:KFY opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

