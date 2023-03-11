Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $37.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KTB. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

NYSE KTB opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

In related news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 336,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after buying an additional 79,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

