Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in February

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 13th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

OTCMKTS KKPNY remained flat at $3.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 106,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

