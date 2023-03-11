Komodo Market Cap Tops $29.91 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $29.91 million and approximately $502,122.55 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00152868 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00066372 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00044026 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

