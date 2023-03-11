Komodo Market Cap Hits $29.48 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $29.48 million and approximately $613,270.82 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00152746 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00067055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00043731 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

