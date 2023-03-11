Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Position Decreased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group makes up 3.2% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.00.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock traded down $13.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.19. The company had a trading volume of 188,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,560. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $337.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.