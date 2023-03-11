Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $122.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.