KickToken (KICK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $104.80

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $731,008.27 and $104.80 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,142,631 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,142,630.95854671. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0060264 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

