Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after buying an additional 479,392 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,160,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,966,000 after buying an additional 265,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $154.51. The company had a trading volume of 859,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,563. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.