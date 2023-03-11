KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $19.70 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FANG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $135.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.62. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after buying an additional 75,060 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.