Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Down 4.6%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.62 and last traded at $51.26. Approximately 24,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 220,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KROS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.