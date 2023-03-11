Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.