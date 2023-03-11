Keep Network Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $144.32 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00429613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.27 or 0.29039032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

