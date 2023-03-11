Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 157,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

