Just Group’s (JUST) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

JUST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Just Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.44) price target on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.04) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.49) to GBX 125 ($1.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 127.86 ($1.54).

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 90.70 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £943.28 million, a P/E ratio of -533.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 1.23 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -588.24%.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

