Just Group’s (JUST) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
JUST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Just Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.44) price target on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.04) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.49) to GBX 125 ($1.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 127.86 ($1.54).
Just Group Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 90.70 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £943.28 million, a P/E ratio of -533.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.51.
Just Group Increases Dividend
Just Group Company Profile
Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
Read More
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.