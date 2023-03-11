Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Trading Up 0.2%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 22,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 39,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBAXY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 60 to CHF 62 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 63 to CHF 62 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

