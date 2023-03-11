Joystick (JOY) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $15.36 million and $7,515.76 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.07785004 USD and is up 12.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,793.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

