Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.21. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 685,288 shares.

Jones Soda Stock Up 6.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

Institutional Trading of Jones Soda

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Jones Soda worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

