Jonathan Sweeney Purchases 10,800 Shares of Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Stock

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Sweeney acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.01 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,497.20 ($21,810.20).

Dexus Industria REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dexus Industria REIT Company Profile

APN Industria REIT (‘Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $824 million portfolio of 32 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

