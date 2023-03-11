Jeffrey Scott Jacobs Sells 510 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $36,561.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,544.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Scott Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 24 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $1,748.64.

On Monday, February 27th, Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.45. 1,312,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,795. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -140.52 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

