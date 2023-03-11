Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Piraeus Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPIRY opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. Piraeus Financial has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

