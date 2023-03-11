Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,870 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,870 ($70.59) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,575 ($91.09) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.19) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.35) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.16) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.44). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

