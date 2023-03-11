JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Mizuho

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. BOCOM International lowered JD.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC reduced their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.36.

JD.com Stock Down 2.9 %

JD opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.67. JD.com has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $69.43.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 282.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 69.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 329.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 761.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 321.8% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

