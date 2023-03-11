Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,425 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of LivaNova worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 35.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.98. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LivaNova

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.