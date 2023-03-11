Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,935 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of AXIS Capital worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of AXS opened at $56.39 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

