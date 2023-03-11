Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 58,285 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,285 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Andersons worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 641.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $41.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.75. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $121,177.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at $938,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $121,177.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at $938,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,298. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

