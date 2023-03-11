Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 226,446 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226,446 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Associated Banc worth $19,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,694,000 after buying an additional 523,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,574,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,335,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,678,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 180,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

