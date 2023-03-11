Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,131,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526,307 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $21,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.21 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

