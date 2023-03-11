Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,399 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Primo Water worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,977,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after acquiring an additional 470,410 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,814,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,738,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,914,000 after acquiring an additional 198,860 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Performance

PRMW opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,853 shares of company stock worth $2,280,980 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.