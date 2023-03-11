Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 54,771 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,771 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 138,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 108,161 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $5,368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,864,000 after buying an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ENTA. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.