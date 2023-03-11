Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $16.53 Million in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 265,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,530,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.06% of onsemi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in onsemi by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in onsemi by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after purchasing an additional 861,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in onsemi by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 188.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after buying an additional 2,163,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Piper Sandler raised their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.74. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

