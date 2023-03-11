Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 625,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $232,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,952 shares of company stock worth $2,452,466 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $471.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.