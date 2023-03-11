Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $478.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $574.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $484.46 and its 200 day moving average is $441.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

